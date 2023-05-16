ED raids Chennai office of Lyca productions, which produced Ponniyin Selvan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of production company LYCA -- the makers of Ponniyin Selvan. Search underway at eight locations including T Nagar, Adyar and Karapakkam.According to sources, ED raid is said to be related to a FEMA charge against LYCA which also holds multiple brands including LYCA mobiles. PMLA charge has also been added.

LYCA Productions has produced many big budget movies including the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and also distributed blockbusters such as Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.LYCA Productions is currently working on films like Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, and Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi