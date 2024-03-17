Ed Sheeran leaves Mumbai, his sweet gesture to paps wins hearts

Mumbai, March 17 After setting the stage on fire at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was seen departing from the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

The singer was clicked at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

For his trip, the singer chose a simple outfit, as he sported a white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He also waved back at the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

The video of Sheeran’s warm gesture quickly went viral, with fans expressing their love for the singer.

Ed Sheeran performed for the third time in Mumbai on Saturday. His concert was opened by singer Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran took to the 360 degree circular stage at 7.15 p.m. and enthralled the audience with his performance on songs like ‘Tides’, ‘Shape of You’ and others.

Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh also made surprise appearances on the stage with Ed Sheeran at the gig.

While Armaan performed on the song ‘2step’ with the British singer, Diljit brought the house down with his rendition of ‘Lover’. He also made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi.

