'Education is like an offering to God. Distribute it. Don't sell it,' says Dhanush in teaser of 'Vaathi'

Chennai, July 28 The team of director Venky Atluri's upcoming action bilingual, titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu, on Friday released the teaser of the film to mark the birthday of its lead actor, Dhanush.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush released the power-packed teaser of the film, which happens to be his first bilingual.

"Here is the teaser of my first bilingual film 'Vaathi''Sir'," the actor said as he shared the links to both the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The teaser makes it clear that the film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. It reveals that actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

The brief clip has Dhanush delivering a punch line, which might well be the film's bottom line as well. In a scene from the film, Dhanush says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography is by J Yuvraj.

Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is co-producing this film along with Sai Soujanya from Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film is being presented by Srikara Studios.

