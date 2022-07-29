Ek Villain Returns movie review: Why did this Villain return? Mohit Suri's directorial a colossial disappointment

Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns which has finally hit theatres. . Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles, the film was among the most awaited flicks of the year.Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie was in the making for a long time as things got delayed due to the pandemic and cast change.

Arjun’s role was originally given to Aditya Roy Kapoor but due to creative differences, the actor backed out from the project.Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t have much to offer in terms of thrills and chills that one would expect from a project like this. Sloppy acting and weak screenplay, the Mohit Suri directorial is all over the place.Sluggish writing, lazy direction, half-baked characters and mindless twists all came together to make what could have been a nail-biting thriller, a rather boring watch.

A serial killer is on the prowl (badly missing Riteish Deshmukh here), and is ruthlessly killing young girls who have a twisted love story. Gautam (Kapoor) is a rich spoilt brat, who's has some sort of love-hate relationship going on with Aarvi (Sutaria), who we mostly see singing on the stage at open air theatre concerts. Cut to an intense, introvert taxi driver Bhairav (Abraham) who falls for Rasika (Patani), a salesgirl at a posh store who has a thing for materialistic pleasures. After a point, both Kapoor and Abraham are shown as jilted lovers and start moving around in peculiar ways. Mind you, nothing is clear by now who is the serial killer, who is the villain or the hero. The yellow mask is back, but who is behind it, takes forever to be revealed. Even though half of the day is almost over but still Ek Villain Returns haven’t received a great response from the entertainment capital of the country as the advance booking for the film is just around 10%.

