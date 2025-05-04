Ektaa Kapoor Unveils Madhya Pradesh 2.0 Film Policy at WAVES Summit 2025, Alongside New Animation, Gaming and VFX Policies

Emmy-winning producer and content pioneer Ektaa R Kapoor launched the revamped Madhya Pradesh 2.0 Film Policy at the prestigious WAVES Summit 2025, reinforcing the state's commitment to becoming a premier shooting destination in India.

Speaking at the summit, Kapoor praised Madhya Pradesh’s cinematic potential, stating, "From what we could see, Madhya Pradesh is definitely the visuals, the heritage, the legacy — sorted." She highlighted the need for financial facilitation to attract large-scale productions, adding, "They've just launched a great policy. What they would need now is some kind of financial ease to the makers so they can support large-scale productions, which will not only boost the state’s economy but also make it easier for filmmakers to shoot there."

Drawing parallels with international shooting hubs, Kapoor cited Spain’s dominance due to attractive rebates and ease of work. “Spain has taken over most of the shooting — because of the ease to work and the rebates offered. So, these would be the two things: a one-stop-shop policy and, of course, financial help in the form of a rebate," she said.

The new policies aim to position Madhya Pradesh as a hub not just for traditional filmmaking, but also for emerging sectors like gaming, animation, and VFX — industries that are rapidly expanding and contributing to India's digital economy.

With its architectural richness, historical significance, and now a forward-looking production policy, Madhya Pradesh 2.0 is poised to be a major player on both the Indian and global entertainment maps.