'Elvis is Everywhere' singer Mojo Nixon dies on Outlaw Country Cruise

Washington DC [US], February 8 : Singer, actor, and DJ, Mojo Nixon, known for the 1987 novelty hit 'Elvis Is Everywhere' passed away at the age of 66.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Nixon, whose real name is Neill Kirby McMillan Jr., was found dead onboard the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, where he was regular presence both as a performer and co-host. He had performed just the night before.

The cause was cardiac event, according to his family.

"August 2, 1957 February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire...," his family said in a statement on Facebook. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends, as per Variety.

"A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right... & that's just how he did it, Mojo has left the building," the statement continued. "Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."

Born in North Carolina, raised in Virginia, schooled in Ohio, and after traveling to England, Nixon first started playing music in Denver in a punk band known as Zebra 123, reported Variety.

Nixon's breakthrough came with the 1987 album 'Bo-Day-Shus!!!,' which featured the opening track, 'Elvis Is Everywhere.' The song's video garnered play on MTV and earned him a spot performing on 'The Arsenio Hall Show,' where the crowd was given cardboard Elvis masks to wear during his performance, reported Variety.

He made his acting debut in 1989's Jerry Lee Lewis movie, 'Great Balls of Fire,' where he played drummer James Van Eaton. He also appeared in the 1993 live-action film 'Super Mario Bros.' and the film adaptation of 'Car 54, Where Are You?'.

