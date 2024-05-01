Emily Blunt quips she'll 'be with Ken forever' after Ryan Gosling's gift for her kids

Los Angeles, May 1 Actress Emily Blunt says that a memento of co-star Ryan Gosling will live in her house forever.

Blunt walked the carpet at the premiere of 'The Fall Guy' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and she spoke with etonline.com about a special gift of roses Gosling gave her daughters earlier this month.

"The roses are still in their playroom at home," Blunt said. "It's this massive box of roses that spells 'KEN' and they're just so happy about it. I mean, they bring their friends over just to show them, you know?"

The actress has previously revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that her daughters Hazel and Violet got a chance to meet Gosling after their mom made a cameo appearance on his recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

Talking about the bouquet, she said: "We will never be able to throw them out. And I'll just be living with Ken for forever."

