Emmy Awards nominations recap: check out full list of nominees
USA's most celebrated award ceremony The Emmy Awards is just around the corner. Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year.
BEST DRAMA SERIES:
Better Call Saul EuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman - OzarkBrian Cox - SuccessionLee Jung-Jae - Squid GameBob Odenkirk - Better Call SaulAdam Scott - SeveranceJeremy Strong - Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer - Killing EveLaura Linney - OzarkMelanie Lynskey - YellowjacketsSandra Oh - Killing EveReese Witherspoon - The Morning ShowZendaya - Euphoria
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott ElementaryBarryCurb Your EnthusiasmHacksThe Marvelous Mrs MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover - AtlantaBill Hader - BarryNicholas Hoult - The GreatSteve Martin - Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco - The Flight AttendantElle Fanning - The GreatIssa Rae - InsecureJean Smart - Hacks
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
DopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White Lotus
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth - The StaircaseAndrew Garfield - Under the Banner of HeavenOscar Isaac - Scenes from a MarriageMichael Keaton - DopesickHimesh Patel - Station ElevenSebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette - The StaircaseJulia Garner - Inventing AnnaLily James - Pam & TommySarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime StoryMargaret Qualley - MaidAmanda Seyfried - The Dropout
BEST TELEVISION MOVIE
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue RangersRay Donovan: The MovieReno 911!: The Hunt for QAnonThe SurvivorZoey's Extraordinary Christmas
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun - SuccessionBilly Crudup - The Morning ShowKieran Culkin - SuccessionPark Hae-soo - Squid GameMatthew Macfayden - SuccessionJohn Turturro - SeveranceChristopher Walken - SeveranceOh Yeong-Su - Squid Game
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette - SeveranceJulia Garner - OzarkJung Ho-Yeon - Squid GameChristina Ricci - YellowjacketsRhea Seehorn - Better Call SaulJ Smith-Cameron - SuccessionSarah Snook - SuccessionSydney Sweeney - Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan - BarryBrett Goldstein - Ted LassoToheeb Jimoh - Ted LassoNick Mohammed - Ted LassoTony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselTyler James Williams - Abbott ElementaryHenry Winkler - BarryBowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselHannah Einbinder - HacksJanelle James - Abbott ElementaryKate McKinnon - Saturday Night LiveSarah Niles - Ted LassoSheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott ElementaryJuno Temple - Ted LassoHannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett - The White LotusJake Lacy - The White LotusWill Poulter - DopesickSeth Rogen - Pam & TommyPeter Sarsgaard - DopesickMichael Stuhlbarg - DopesickSteve Zahn - The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Connie Britton - The White LotusJennifer Coolidge - The White LotusAlexandra Daddario - The White LotusKaitlyn Dever - DopesickNatasha Rothwell - The White LotusSydney Sweeney - The White LotusMare Winningham - Dopesick
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Adrien Brody - SuccessionJames Cromwell - SuccessionColman Domingo - EuphoriaArian Moayed - SuccessionTom Pelphrey - OzarkAlexander Skarsgard - Succession
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hope Davis - SuccessionMarcia Gay Harden - The Morning ShowMartha Kelly - EuphoriaSanaa Lathan - SuccessionHarriet Walter -SuccessionLee You-mi - Squid Game
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night LiveBill Hader - Curb Your EnthusiasmJames Lance - Ted LassoNathan Lane - Only Murders In The BuildingChristopher McDonald - HacksSam Richardson - Ted Lasso
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Adams - HacksHarriet Sansom Harris - HacksJane Lynch - Only Murders In The BuildingLaurie Metcalf - HacksKaitlin Olson - HacksHarriet Walter - Ted Lasso
HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David LettermanThe Problem with Jon StewartStanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyVICEThe World According to Jeff Goldblum
BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing RaceLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GrrrlsNailed It!RuPaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice
HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer EyeAmy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making ItNicole Byer - Nailed It!Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark TankPadma Lakshmi - Top ChefRuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor NoahLast Week Tonight With John OliverLate Night With Seth MeyersThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch ShowSaturday Night Live
VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
The 64th Annual Grammy AwardsLive In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent StrokesThe OscarsPepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 CentTony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Adele: One Night OnlyDave Chappelle: The CloserHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to HogwartsNorm Macdonald: Nothing SpecialOne Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
