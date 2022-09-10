Emmy Awards nominations recap: check out full list of nominees

USA's most celebrated award ceremony The Emmy Awards is just around the corner. Now that everyone is prepped to see who wins the awards this year, let's recap all the nominations this year.

BEST DRAMA SERIES:

Better Call Saul EuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman - OzarkBrian Cox - SuccessionLee Jung-Jae - Squid GameBob Odenkirk - Better Call SaulAdam Scott - SeveranceJeremy Strong - Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer - Killing EveLaura Linney - OzarkMelanie Lynskey - YellowjacketsSandra Oh - Killing EveReese Witherspoon - The Morning ShowZendaya - Euphoria

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott ElementaryBarryCurb Your EnthusiasmHacksThe Marvelous Mrs MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover - AtlantaBill Hader - BarryNicholas Hoult - The GreatSteve Martin - Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco - The Flight AttendantElle Fanning - The GreatIssa Rae - InsecureJean Smart - Hacks

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

DopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White Lotus

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth - The StaircaseAndrew Garfield - Under the Banner of HeavenOscar Isaac - Scenes from a MarriageMichael Keaton - DopesickHimesh Patel - Station ElevenSebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette - The StaircaseJulia Garner - Inventing AnnaLily James - Pam & TommySarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime StoryMargaret Qualley - MaidAmanda Seyfried - The Dropout

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue RangersRay Donovan: The MovieReno 911!: The Hunt for QAnonThe SurvivorZoey's Extraordinary Christmas

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun - SuccessionBilly Crudup - The Morning ShowKieran Culkin - SuccessionPark Hae-soo - Squid GameMatthew Macfayden - SuccessionJohn Turturro - SeveranceChristopher Walken - SeveranceOh Yeong-Su - Squid Game

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette - SeveranceJulia Garner - OzarkJung Ho-Yeon - Squid GameChristina Ricci - YellowjacketsRhea Seehorn - Better Call SaulJ Smith-Cameron - SuccessionSarah Snook - SuccessionSydney Sweeney - Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan - BarryBrett Goldstein - Ted LassoToheeb Jimoh - Ted LassoNick Mohammed - Ted LassoTony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselTyler James Williams - Abbott ElementaryHenry Winkler - BarryBowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs MaiselHannah Einbinder - HacksJanelle James - Abbott ElementaryKate McKinnon - Saturday Night LiveSarah Niles - Ted LassoSheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott ElementaryJuno Temple - Ted LassoHannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett - The White LotusJake Lacy - The White LotusWill Poulter - DopesickSeth Rogen - Pam & TommyPeter Sarsgaard - DopesickMichael Stuhlbarg - DopesickSteve Zahn - The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton - The White LotusJennifer Coolidge - The White LotusAlexandra Daddario - The White LotusKaitlyn Dever - DopesickNatasha Rothwell - The White LotusSydney Sweeney - The White LotusMare Winningham - Dopesick

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody - SuccessionJames Cromwell - SuccessionColman Domingo - EuphoriaArian Moayed - SuccessionTom Pelphrey - OzarkAlexander Skarsgard - Succession

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis - SuccessionMarcia Gay Harden - The Morning ShowMartha Kelly - EuphoriaSanaa Lathan - SuccessionHarriet Walter -SuccessionLee You-mi - Squid Game

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night LiveBill Hader - Curb Your EnthusiasmJames Lance - Ted LassoNathan Lane - Only Murders In The BuildingChristopher McDonald - HacksSam Richardson - Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams - HacksHarriet Sansom Harris - HacksJane Lynch - Only Murders In The BuildingLaurie Metcalf - HacksKaitlin Olson - HacksHarriet Walter - Ted Lasso

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David LettermanThe Problem with Jon StewartStanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyVICEThe World According to Jeff Goldblum

BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing RaceLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GrrrlsNailed It!RuPaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer EyeAmy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making ItNicole Byer - Nailed It!Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark TankPadma Lakshmi - Top ChefRuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor NoahLast Week Tonight With John OliverLate Night With Seth MeyersThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch ShowSaturday Night Live

VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

The 64th Annual Grammy AwardsLive In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent StrokesThe OscarsPepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 CentTony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!

VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Adele: One Night OnlyDave Chappelle: The CloserHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to HogwartsNorm Macdonald: Nothing SpecialOne Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

