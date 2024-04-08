‘Eternals’ star Ma Dong Seok, Ye Jung Hwa to host a belated wedding ceremony
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2024 02:41 PM2024-04-08T14:41:40+5:302024-04-08T14:45:10+5:30
Seoul, April 8 Actor Ma Dong Seok and model Ye Jung Hwa will be hosting a post-wedding ceremony.
The actor, who has worked in films “Train to Busan”, “Derailed”, “The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos” and MCU’s “Eternals” will be holding the wedding ceremony with Jung Hwa, who is 17 years his junior.
According to a report, the ceremony is in May. The couple’s agency confirmed the news, reports koreaboo.com.
“The couple will be getting married in May. The wedding will be held in a quiet private ceremony,” said Big Punch Entertainment, the agency.
Dong Seok first announced that he was dating Jung Hwa, a model, in 2016. The couple reportedly first registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic.
