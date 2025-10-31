Every Person Should Have a Son Like Akshay Kumar” – Says Jackie Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff attended a high-octane sports event in Surat, totally dedicated to showcasing Martial arts, laathi and kaathi performances. Akshay, always celebrated for his fitness and a healthy lifestyle, stated that he owes his fitness achievements to martial arts. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff praised Akshay Kumar for launching a sports initiative that encourages a challenging sport like martial arts.

At the event, an 88-year-old grandmother showcased her incredible talent with her lathi and kaathi performance, leaving Akshay and Jackie mighty impressed. During the event, Jackie Shroff praised Akshay Kumar, saying, “Every person should have a son like Akshay,” someone who is dedicated to fitness and also encourages everyone around him to follow suit.

Akshay also shared three life mantras that he follows dedicatedly. He said, “Martial arts and sports teach you how to become a better human being. Wherever I am today, I owe it all to martial arts. If you follow three things - respect, kindness, and courage - your life will be truly beautiful.”

Akshay Kumar has long been a passionate champion of sports like martial arts and karate. Taking his love for fitness and discipline beyond the screen, he launched an inspiring initiative that unites sports enthusiasts and redefines how we look at ‘sports’ not just as a game, but as a way of life.