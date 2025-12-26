"Everyone should encourage this film": Director Boyapati Srinu on his film 'Akhanda 2' screening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 : The Visva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) organised a special public screening of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2' at Sudarshan Theatre, Hyderabad, on Friday.

A large number of students and members of the intellectual community participated in the screening.

It was attended by the director Boyapati Srinu and the National Mahila President of VHRP, Yamuna Pathak.

Boyapati Srinu called the film Akhanda 2, which highlights the Sanatan Dharma in the movie, the "soul of India".

"Akhanda 2" was released in Hindi. Everyone is watching the movie. This is the soul of India. Everyone should encourage this film. The Sanatan Dharma has been in existence for 1000 years. It is present today and will be in the future too. We organised the screening for the people of this generation so that they can watch the movie in theatres."

According to the trailer, the film is based on Sanatan Dharma and its importance today. Nandamuri plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film.

In the sequel, Aadhi Pinisetty played a mystic and magically powerful man who could summon a demonic skeleton.

The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.

