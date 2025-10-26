'Excited for This Journey’: Aayush Sharma Announces His First Pan-India Film on His Birthday

Aayush Sharma is all set to enter the next chapter of his film life! On his birthday today, the actor announced his team-up with People Media Factory, an in-demand pan-Indian production house. Aayush and People Media Factory are joining forces for an ambitious film that will see an all-India release. The renowned production banner has backed some of the most memorable films till date, including the upcoming film Rajasaab, Mirai, and Goodachari among others.

“It’s a big honour to team up with People Media Factory for an ambitious project. For the past few years, I have been watching the films produced by them, and it has always been a cinematic treat for me. I believe it is one of the production houses that’s pushing the boundaries in Indian cinema. I am excited to take this journey.", says an elated Aayush Sharma.

With films like Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma has explored different spaces of films and genres, never hesitating from picking fresh roles. And the drive to explore is exactly what makes him a ‘safe actor’ for directors and producers to bet on!

Meanwhile, Aayush is gearing up for his upcoming film, My Punjabi Nikaah, a lighthearted drama that promises to bring more fun and camaraderie. Now, with the second film in the pipeline, Aayush is poised to make two strong additions to his body of work.