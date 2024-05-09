Experience magic this May as Amazon miniTV presents an array of globally hit shows, including ‘Dreaming Of You’, ‘You are my Destiny’ and ‘Our Secret
May 9, 2024
Amazon’s free video streaming service unveils its exhilarating line-up of international shows for May, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience ...
With genres ranging from gripping dramas to intense romance thrillers and compelling time-travel sagas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Embark on a rollercoaster of emotions with Our Secret, an engaging drama delving into the complexities of love and college life, or follow the journey of two individuals from contrasting worlds in You Are My Destiny, where love transcends time and space to unite souls against all odds. From the alluring tale of a young man who falls desperately in love with the daughter of one of his care home residents in Dreaming of You to experiencing the transformative power of love and dreams against societal pressure in The Way You Shine, the new releases will keep audiences captivated as the storylines unfold upon them. The intriguing narrative of I Belonged to Your World, will take fans through an epic love story as a son travels back in time to help his mother pursue her future husband.
Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “At Amazon miniTV, we are committed to entertaining viewers with a diverse content library that caters to multiple tastes and preferences. Titles such as Our Secret, Dreaming of You and more are a testament to this commitment, that offer an eclectic mix of international shows in the language of choice all for free.”
The international shows will stream in Original, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on 'Amazon miniTV Imported' for free