Experience magic this May as Amazon miniTV presents an array of globally hit shows, including ‘Dreaming Of You’, ‘You are my Destiny’ and ‘Our Secret

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 9, 2024 04:24 PM

ir="ltr">Amazon’s free video streaming service unveils its exhilarating line-up of international shows for May, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience for viewers. Featuring a diverse range of genres and narratives, the shows are available in Original and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under ‘miniTV Imported’. From intriguing dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat to heartwarming love stories that tug at your heartstrings, each series promises to take the audience on an enthralling ride filled with twists, turns, and high entertainment. The dynamic lineup set to unfold this month features globally acclaimed titles including Our Secret, You Are My Destiny, Dreaming of You, The Way You Shine and I Belonged To Your World.

With genres ranging from gripping dramas to intense romance thrillers and compelling time-travel sagas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Embark on a rollercoaster of emotions with Our Secret, an engaging drama delving into the complexities of love and college life, or follow the journey of two individuals from contrasting worlds in You Are My Destiny, where love transcends time and space to unite souls against all odds. From the alluring tale of a young man who falls desperately in love with the daughter of one of his care home residents in Dreaming of You to experiencing the transformative power of love and dreams against societal pressure in The Way You Shine, the new releases will keep audiences captivated as the storylines unfold upon them. The intriguing narrative of I Belonged to Your World, will take fans through an epic love story as a son travels back in time to help his mother pursue her future husband.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “At Amazon miniTV, we are committed to entertaining viewers with a diverse content library that caters to multiple tastes and preferences. Titles such as Our Secret, Dreaming of You and more are a testament to this commitment, that offer an eclectic mix of international shows in the language of choice all for free.”

The international shows will stream in Original, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on 'Amazon miniTV Imported' for free