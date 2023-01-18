'Faltu' actor Jaideep Singh recounts his journey in entertainment industry

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actor Jaideep Singh, who has been a part of various projects, like 'Ishq Par Zor Nahi', 'Pavitra Bhagya' and 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', among others, is currently playing the role of Charan Singh in the show 'Faltu'.

He shared that he never thought of dropping the idea of becoming an actor because of difficult situations in life and eventually, his hard work and determination paid off, even though it took a decade and a half.

The actor also spoke about his journey in showbiz and said that it took him 15 years to finally settle in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Jaideep said: "I was launched by the famous Bengali producer-director Dinen Gupto in the Bengali industry but I was also keen on doing Hindi projects as Mumbai was my final destination. In 2004, I received an offer for a Hindi television show while I was shooting in Kolkata and I finally landed in Mumbai when everything was confirmed. I was finalised for a lead character but unfortunately, things went south after I got here. It was quite a disappointment and I had to go back empty-handed."

Jaideep further added: "I gathered the courage and started auditioning but post my father's death in 2007, my responsibilities held me back. For the next 10 years, I focused on training students in the field of dramatics and theatre in my academy, Applaud, but my 'Bombay dreams' never died. In 2018, I realised that, 'Ab socha hai to karna hi hai'(now I have decided so have to do it), and I started giving auditions in Mumbai again and I got my first break with Balaji's 'Pavitra Bhagya'. After that project, there has been no looking back."

Lastly, talking about his journey, Jaideep concluded: "My journey to showbiz was full of ups and downs but I am glad that I made my way. Today, I am in a happy phase of my career. Whatever I am today is the outcome of my craft and hard work. Right now, I am enjoying essaying the role of Charan Singh in the show, 'Faltu'. As an actor, I am satisfied with the way my career is shaping up."

