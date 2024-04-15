Fans Demand Multilingual Release of Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star

The fervor surrounding acclaimed actor Mrunal Thakur's latest Telugu film, "Family Star," has reached unprecedented heights as fans across the nation clamor for a multilingual release to cater to diverse audiences. Following Mrunal Thakur's meteoric rise to prominence on the national stage, fueled by her captivating performances, fans have been vocal about their desire to experience her latest cinematic offering in their preferred language. Mrunal Thakur's journey in the Telugu film industry began with "Sita Ramam," a riveting tale that not only captured the hearts of South Indian audiences but also resonated with viewers across the country. The film's Hindi dubbed version garnered immense love and appreciation nationwide, underscoring Mrunal's pan-Indian appeal.

Her subsequent Telugu venture, "Hi Nanna," was also met with resounding success, prompting filmmakers to release a dubbed Hindi version titled "Hi Papa" to cater to Mrunal Thakur's burgeoning fanbase outside the South. Now, with the release of "Family Star," Mrunal's fans are once again rallying behind her, urging filmmakers to consider a multilingual release to ensure broader accessibility. Through social media platforms, fans have been fervently petitioning filmmakers to dub the film in various languages, including Hindi, to allow audiences nationwide to partake in the cinematic experience.

One of the sources from the production house revealed, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverekonda expressed their gratitude to their fans, and are truly touched by the outpouring of love and support from their fans. Their enthusiasm for a multilingual release of 'Family Star' is incredibly heartening, and we are grateful for their unwavering support. The production house is in talks internally and discussing the possibility of releasing the film in other languages too." Mrunal commented, “my social media has been abuzz with requests demanding the film release in Hindi. I have already made a request to my makers and I do feel it’s a story the transcends all languages. I have been flooded on social media with thousands asking me for the films release update”. As anticipation continues to mount for "Family Star," the groundswell of support from fans underscores the film's potential to transcend linguistic barriers and captivate audiences across the nation.