Farah Khan gorges on South Indian delicacy in this popular joint

Mumbai, Sep 5 Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and others, is relishing on authentic South Indian cuisine in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she speaks to podcaster Raj Shamani as they prepare to indulge in a plate full of delight. A restaurant worker can also be seen photo bombing their Reel.

She can be heard saying, “ Today, we are in the exotic locales of Kandivali where we are eating some mind-blowing South Indian food with the very popular Raj Shamani, and the photo bomber”.

The two gorged on charcoal cheese burst idli, ragi idli and steam idli.

She wrote in the caption, “Shoots r always fun with food! Waiting in between shots with @rajshamani .. getting sm business advice to boot”.

Farah, who has been getting a good response to her YouTube channel, entertains the audience on social media with her sense of humour and engaging Reels.

A few days ago, she took a flight but couldn’t enjoy the in-flight culinary experience. At the time, she shared a video of herself sitting next to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a flight. As the air-hostess walked up to Farah, and handed her a beverage, Shilpa looked at Farah angrily after which the director refused the beverage.

She then read out a few delectable items from the menu and enquired about the availability of the item from the air-hostess. However, Shilpa denied her every time Farah wanted to indulge in something. She poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest, “Never sit with shilpashetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything n u STILL WON’T look like her”.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seat as she couldn’t take it further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor