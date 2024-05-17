Farah Khan launches adventure-packed ‘Chhota Bheem & The Curse of Damyaan’ trailer

Mumbai, May 17 Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, along with the makers of the upcoming film ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', launched the trailer in Mumbai at a grand event.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how Dholakpur is in a grave crisis, and their hero, Chhota Bheem, and his Sena come to the rescue to save the village from supervillain Damyaan and its curse.

The movie stars Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande, along with Yagya Bhasin, who plays the titular roles.

The movie also features Kabir Shaikh as Kalia, Advik Jaiswal as Raju, Daivik Dawar, who voices Dholu, Divyam Dawar as Bholu, Aashriya Misra as Chutki, and Swarna Pandey Indumati.

The film is slated to release on May 31.

The live-action film is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

'Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan' is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati, with music by Raghav Sachar.

