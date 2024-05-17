Farah Khan says children prefer entertainment over messages in films

Mumbai, May 17 Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared how kids love to watch entertaining films and they don't want messages to be told all the time through films.

Farah, who was present at the launch of the trailer of the upcoming film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' on Friday shared her views on making more kids-friendly films.

The 'Main Hoon Na' director said: "Whatever films I have made, it was loved by the kids. It doesn't need to be said to be a kid's friendly film to invite kids to watch the film. Kids love entertainment. They do not want messages to be told. They have schools for that. So, the real challenge is to make entertaining films that children can watch."

Talking about the trailer of 'Chhota Bheem' she added: "It is a fantastic trailer. We all are Chhota Bheem fans. Indian kids need a home-grown superhero. Otherwise, we are always taking them to watch English films like Avengers, and Harry Potter. This is the first live-action film for kids. I want to congratulate the whole team for this film."

In 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', Bheem and his friend destroy Damyaan from dark magic.

The trailer of the film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' also saw the presence of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, it stars Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande and Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

It will be released on May 31.

