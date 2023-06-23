Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

Mumbai, June 23 Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Rock On!!', 'Don' and several others, is obsessed with cars.

The director recently attended the launch of supercar with his sister Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, and spoke about his obsession with cars since his childhood days.

Attending the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster in Mumbai, Farhan said: "I have been obsessed with cars since I was a child. I used to get my hands on any magazine which had a picture of a car, cut it out and stick it on the wall of my room. I have always been absolutely in awe of great looking cars, great sounding cars. Even in my first film 'Dil Chahta Hai', the car that has been used is only for the Goa trip."

He further mentioned: "Everyone associates that film with the road trip. It is because of the sense of freedom that car provided to those three characters in the film. It represented them and their free solicited character. At that time, I couldn't afford to buy that Merc and I could only use it for the shoot. But I always had the desire to buy a Mercedes. The minute I could afford it, I bought it."

