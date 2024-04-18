Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, actor Satyadeep Misra expecting their first child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are expecting their first child.

On Thursday evening, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

"In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote, adding a couple of images.

The first picture is of a pregnant woman. One of the images shows Masaba leaning her head on Satyadeep's shoulder.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple ever since they dropped the news of their pregnancy.

Masaba's mother and veteran actor Neena Gupta is extremely happy.

Taking to Instagram, Neena dropped a picture of Masaba and Satyadeep.

"Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (Our children are about to become parents. Nothing makes me happier than this)," she wrote.

Neena and Masaba's posts are filled with good wishes.

"Congratsss mama," actor Parineeti Chopra commented.

"Such beautiful news congratulations," actor Sameera Reddy wrote.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

