Fashion Is for Every Woman — It Should Never Dictate a Specific Body Type: Vipra Mehta

Vipra Mehta, Miss Cosmo 2025 representative for India, hails from Rajasthan’s City of Lakes, where culture and creativity shaped her journey. A former child actor and dancer turned fashion-design aspirant, she champions inclusivity through her work and leads Guardians of the Lakes to protect Udaipur and Mumbai’s waters. In an exclusive interview with Lokmat Times, she opens up about her journey, values, and future vision.

You grew up in a small Rajasthani village known for its lakes and cultural richness. How has your upbringing shaped your identity and the woman you are today?

I was born in Udaipur, into a close-knit Hindu family of four who have been my biggest pillars of strength. My parents instilled in me the values of hard work, humility, and compassion, while my elder sister has always been my cheerleader and constant source of inspiration. Everything I am today is because of them, and I truly would not be the person I am without their love and unwavering support.

From a child actor to a dancer to a fashion design aspirant—your journey has been diverse and creative. How do these experiences influence the way you express yourself on a global stage like Miss Cosmo?

I have worked as a child actor, which helped me gain confidence early in life. As a dancer, I learned how to carry myself with grace, and as a fashion-design aspirant, I discovered the power of outfits and how they can transform your presence on big stages. Working as a model has given me opportunities to express myself, travel, and meet new people around the world. All these experiences together have shaped the person I am today, empowering me to express myself confidently on a global stage like Miss Cosmo. Representing yourself well requires confidence, self-awareness, and authenticity—qualities that help you truly stand out in front of the world.

You are passionate about creating an inclusive fashion label. What does inclusivity in fashion truly mean to you, and how do you plan to bring this vision to life?

I am deeply passionate about creating an inclusive fashion label because I strongly believe that fashion is for every woman. It should never dictate or restrict a specific body type. Through my label, I want women of all shapes and sizes to feel seen, celebrated, and genuinely included. My mission is to reassure every woman that the fashion world belongs to her—regardless of how she looks or where she comes from. I aspire to challenge stereotypes within the fashion industry and redefine what true inclusivity means for women everywhere.

Your initiative, Guardians of the Lakes, focuses on conserving lakes in Udaipur and Mumbai. What inspired this mission, and how do you see it making a long-term impact?

I grew up in Udaipur—the City of Lakes—a place the world knows as India’s dream wedding destination. But beyond its beauty, I witnessed something deeper: the silent struggle of its lakes slowly losing life to pollution and neglect. As a child, I saw their calm waters reflect my city’s soul. Over time, I also saw them lose their sparkle. That’s when I began my initiative, Jheel Sanrakshan (Conservation of Lakes). Through this project, I work with Jheel Sanrakshan Samiti, a local NGO, bringing together students, families, locals, and even luxury hotels around Lake Pichola. Together, we organize lake clean-up drives, awareness workshops in colleges, and launched the “I Pledge Clean Lakes” movement—where every volunteer wears a badge of responsibility and pride. This journey has taught me that beauty isn’t just what the eye sees—it’s what the heart chooses to protect. By saving our lakes, I’m not just preserving water; I’m preserving the soul of my city.

Coming from a close-knit family with strong values, what is the greatest lesson they’ve taught you that guides your decisions today?

Growing up in a close-knit family gifted me a strong moral compass rooted in hard work, humility, and compassion. These values guide every decision I make. But the most powerful lesson my parents taught me is that time is more valuable than money. It taught me to be intentional and invest my life where the returns truly matter—not just financially, but meaningfully.

You describe dance as your therapy and your strength. Can you share a moment when dance helped you overcome a challenge or reconnect with yourself?

During a competitive dance event, my sister made the ultimate gesture—she gave up the last remaining spot so that I could compete. Her sacrifice showed me that dance is more than performance; it is a teacher.

It taught me lessons of generosity, gratitude, and self-awareness. This moment helped me reconnect with my own values and strengthened my desire to give that same kindness back to the world.

As a chai lover and a believer in the magic of the universe, how do these simple joys help you stay grounded while preparing for something as big as Miss Cosmo 2025?

Chai brings a natural calmness and energy into my life. Whenever I feel overwhelmed or need to reset during my Miss Cosmo 2025 preparations, I take a chai break to center myself. And as someone who believes deeply in the magic of the universe, I rely on manifestation. It has always worked for me—whenever I manifest something with sincerity, it has a way of becoming reality.