Fierce fight between pregnant wives of YouTuber Armaan Malik: 'Pati Mera, Kapde Mere'

YouTuber Armaan Malik has been making media headlines for the past few months. Both the wives of Armaan Malik are also connected with millions of fans through their blogs. But recently in a blog both Armaan’s wives Payal and Kritika Malik came face to face.

The duo was seen fighting in the hotel room and soon their war of words took an ugly turn. However, Kritika continued to convince Payal to stop doing drama and instead sit quietly until Armaan comes back to the room.

According to a report of BollywoodShaadis.com, She even stated that Kritika knows how to manipulate people and take advantage by using her cleverness. However, this irked Kritika, and she asked Payal to get lost at once, as she couldn't take it anymore.

Not only this, Armaan’s first wife Payal even accused Kritika of stealing her husband and belongings. Fans have also enjoyed a lot on this video of the fight. Along with this, he has also given his reaction on the drama of both by commenting.

As soon as the video was shared online, it created a stir on social media. People, who adore the Malik family, didn't like the fact that the two ladies were fighting during their pregnancy. Taking to the post's comment section, they started slamming Payal and Kritika for not being careful about their would-be-babies and throwing dirt at one another.