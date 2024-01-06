'Fighter': Hrithik, Deepika Padukone-starrer song 'Heer Aasmani' teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share screen space in the upcoming action thriller 'Fighter'.

Ahead of the film's release, makers have already increased the interest quotient of the audience with posters and catchy songs.

After the songs 'Sher Khul Gaye' and 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch', the makers are planning to release the next Pilot theme song 'Heer Aasmani'. Hrithik Roshan has dropped the teaser of 'Heer Aasmani' on his Instagram handle.

The teaser shows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Air Force uniforms. They are seen preparing for takeoff. The text in the teaser reads, "The sky is the limit." This is followed by a brief peek at the friendship between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

The song will be released on January 8.

Hrithik captioned it with, "Zameen vaalon ko samajh nahi aani...Meri #HeerAasmani! Song out on 8th Jan! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1vxfdarGrw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

