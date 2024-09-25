Filmmaker Madhura Jasraj passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 25 Filmmaker Madhura Jasraj, the widow of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, and daughter of the legendary film personality V. Shantaram, passed away at her home early on Wednesday morning.

She was 86 and suffering from age-related health issues. She is survived by her children Shaarangdev Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and four grandchildren, said a family publicist Pritam Sharma.

Madhura Jasraj's mortal remains are kept at her home in Versova from where the funeral procession would start at around 3.30 p.m. and the last rites would be performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium.

Active as a writer, filmmaker, producer and choreographer, Madhura had made the famed documentary, 'Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj' (2009) as a tribute to her husband.

Madhura -- whose brother is filmmaker Kiran Shamtaram -- penned her acclaimed father V. Shantaram's biography and wrote several other novels. She also contributed hugely to other fine arts.

Durga Jasraj remembered her mother saying her contribution, both in her own right and in documenting and restoring the legacy of her father and husband, was immense.

In 2010, Madhura directed her first Marathi film, 'Aai Tujha Aashirwad', making history as the oldest debutant director in a feature film, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records.

The film featured songs by Pandit Jasraj and the late Lata Mangeshkar, in Marathi.

Madhura had met Pandit Jasraj and they married in 1962, first living in Kolkata for a year before settling down in Mumbai.

