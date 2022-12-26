Find out who is Arjun Kapoor's lucky charm

Actor Arjun Kapoor has a special love for the roles in uniform.

The 37-year-old, who will be seen playing a cop in 'Kuttey', said, "If playing a cop is my lucky charm, I would definitely be very happy. Playing a policeman in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gave me a lot of love, invaluable appreciation and of course, some best actor awards! So, if I get the same respect and accolades by playing a cop again in Kuttey, I would happily take that because I'm also a greedy actor who wants to leave a mark in the films that I do."

He added, "For me to play a cop in Kuttey was a fulfilling experience because to be a law abiding person and to try and operate out of the law was an interesting dichotomy to have to play a corrupt official. It was very exciting to wear the uniform, wear the cap, do the salute, look and feel the part."

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman. Arjun said he has been pushed by his director to deliver a performance that he is super proud of.

"I have been pushed by Aasman to explore and show my skills in Kuttey. It's the best thing to have a director who believes in you and wants the best for you. He has always stood next to me like a rock, telling me that I can go that extra distance. I hope people appreciate what I have done in the film. I look forward to their reaction," he said.

Arjun continued, "I feel playing a cop could be a game changer for me, as one end of the spectrum I have played a suspended police officer, now I have played a not so nice police officer and I would like to put it out there in the world that I hope to play a positive difference making character who is in uniform too because our policemen constantly and unconditionally work to keep us safe day in and day out. I have huge respect for them and I want to show that on screen if given a chance."

'Kuttey', which also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah, is all set to release on January 13, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor