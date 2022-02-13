Fire breaks out on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss set

A fire broke out on the sets of the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, at around 1 pm in the afternoon today.The set is located in Goregaon, Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.No casualties have been reported so far.News agency ANI tweeted, "A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC" Bigg Boss 15 finale took place on 30th January. It saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner. Pratik Sehajpal was declared as the first runner-up while Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up.