First poster of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' out

A day ahead of Christmas 2022, the makers of 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's first official poster.

The poster has a picture of two hands holding wine glasses and clinking them with each other to cheers.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas."

Vijay, too, dropped the poster on his Instagram feed.

"#MerryChristmas coming soon," he captioned it.

Apart from 'Merry Christmas', Vijay will also be seen in Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai', Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' and Prime Video series 'Farzi' with Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

