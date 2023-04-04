'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat
By IANS | Published: April 4, 2023 07:18 PM 2023-04-04T19:18:05+5:30 2023-04-04T19:40:18+5:30
Mumbai, April 4 Sandeep Goyat, who was seen in 'Akhada' as a lead, in 'Shiksha Mandal' as DSP Vikram Dangi and recently played a grey character in the multilingual film 'InCar', said fitness is more than just having six-pack abs and it is about building inner strength.
Sandeep said: "Whenever I feel sad or depressed, I start working out, which helps me feel better. For me fitness is not a temporary fix, it is a way of life."
He is a vegetarian, and said a plant-based diet can be effective in maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.
