'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat

Mumbai, April 4 Sandeep Goyat, who was seen in 'Akhada' as a lead, in 'Shiksha Mandal' as DSP Vikram Dangi and recently played a grey character in the multilingual film 'InCar', said fitness is more than just having six-pack abs and it is about building inner strength.

Sandeep said: "Whenever I feel sad or depressed, I start working out, which helps me feel better. For me fitness is not a temporary fix, it is a way of life."

He is a vegetarian, and said a plant-based diet can be effective in maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

