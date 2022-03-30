Foo Fighters call off tour dates following Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have cancelled all the forthcoming tour dates following the untimely demise of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The American rock band confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

A statement from the group reads, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

The decision comes a few days after the untimely demise of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins.

As per Variety, Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterwards, while the band was on tour in South America and about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday.

Local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

For the unversed, the rock band was also scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, an appearance that was announced the day before Hawkins' death, but as per Variety, the performance has presumably been called off as well.

However, it is speculated that the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and other band members could appear at the ceremony to pay tribute to Hawkins.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor