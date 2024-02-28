Former BJP MP Jaya Prada Declared Absconding' by Uttar Pradesh Court

Former Bhartiya Janta Party MP and actor Jaya Prada has been declared as an "absconder" on Tuesday by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Prada has been on a run in connection with two cases of election code violations. The court has also directed the police to arrest her and produce her before it on March 6.Despite being issued non-bailable warrants seven times, Jaya Prada did not present herself before the court, leading to the MP MLA special court taking stringent action against her.

The MP MLA special court, presided over by Shobhit Bansal, has now directed the Superintendent of Police to form a special team under a Deputy SP's leadership to ensure her presence in court by March 6.This legal provision is invoked when an accused person fails to appear in court despite warrants, leading to a proclamation procedure to ensure their attendance. Jaya Prada remains one of the most popular and influential actors in the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Later, she left the film industry and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and forayed into politics. She became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019

