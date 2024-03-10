From Ayushmann Khurrana to Bobby Deol, check out celebs who attend Zee Cine Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Several Bollywood celebs on Sunday attended the Zee Cine Awards 2024 in Mumbai. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Chopra, Shalini Pandey, Sanjana Sanehi, Ankita Lokhande, and Randeep Hooda, to many others were spotted on the red carpet.

Pooja Chopra looked glamorous in her shimmery red gown.

Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in his silver-coloured coat that he teamed up with black trousers.

Shalini Pandey shines in her black dress.

Gaurav Chopra looked stunning in a party suit.

Aparshakti Khurana looked dapper in his black suit as he walked the red carpet.

Randeep Hooda also attended the event.

While on the other hand, Ankita Lokhande opted for an ethnic look and donned a beautiful golden saree.

Sanjana Sanehi opted for a polka dot look.

Manish Wadhwa was also spotted during the event.

Bobby Deol also arrived in style for the event.

Adah Sharma chose to wear traditional attire for the special occasion.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon were also among the attendees.

There will be performances by actors including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur amongst others.

Zee Cine Awards 2024 is hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana while Sunil Grover will take over for a few fun segments. Shah Rukh Khan is also set to perform at Zee Cine Awards 2024.

