From reading book to watching K-dramas, Sehban Azim did it all for 'Dear Ishq'

Mumbai, Jan 25 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor Sehban Azim has been roped in for the web series 'Dear Ishq' and the actor talked about playing an author Abhimanyu Razdan on-screen and how he has taken inspiration from the book as well as watched Korean dramas for his role in the web series.

The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh's book titled 'Write Me A Love Story' and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.

He said: "I have taken a lot of inspiration from the author of the book, Ravinder Singh. Abhimanyu Razdan is a popular fiction writer and so is Ravinder Singh. We discussed the character very much in detail, where I discovered that the character is very different from what I am in real life."

Sheban is known for his works in the shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Thapki Pyar Ki', 'Bepannaah', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', among others.

He added about preparing for his character and for that he watched Korean dramas as well.

"I also came to know that they were trying to bring in a feel of Korean dramas to highlight the romance, but I had only heard of them and never really watched anything. So, I watched Korean dramas also to get a hang of the show and slip into my exciting role," he concluded.

'Dear Ishq' is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author, Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor, Asmita Roy.

Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee and Buneet Kapoor.

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show is set to start on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor