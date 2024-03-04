From SRK-Gauri to MS Dhoni-Sakshi: Who wore what at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities Day 3

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 4 : The star-studded grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded after three-days of grand celebrations that began on March 1.

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On Day 3 celebs made stylish appearances at the Gala night in traditional outfits.

Several pictures and videos have gone viral on social media.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight with his amazing look as he opted for an off-white sherwani and salwar with little embroidery at the bottom.

In a picture, King Khan could be seen posing with his wife Gauri and son AbRam.

AbRam looked cute in a black sherwani, while Gauri wore a heavily embellished blue sharara set.

Actor Ananya Panday matched the wedding vibes as she opted for a maroon and mustard-yellow toned lehenga. Her outfit featured intricate Gujarati printed motifs all over it.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor kept her makeup subtle, her hair open and completed her look with minimal jewellery.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper as he wore a white bandhgala coat, with little embroidery, over a matching white kurta pyjama.

Former US President, Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump looked adorable in a yellow lehenga choli set at the star-studded cerempony. Her daughter, Arabella twinned with her mommy in a different hue of yellow lehenga. Ivanka's hubby, Jared Kushner looked handsome as he wore a blue shirt, paired with a white Nehru coat.

Superstar Rajinikanth opted for a white shirt which he paired with a beige veshti.

Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for a white ekurta-pyjama, while his wife Sakshi, dolled up in a simple yellow and red-hued printed salwar suit.

Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates wore an ivory sherwani teamed with beige pyjama.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar looked handsome as he wore a beige sherwani, while his wife Anjali opted for a pink salwar suit.

Superstar Salman Khan wore a black sherwani with heavy embroidery.

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked cute in traditional outfits.

The 'Barfi' actor wore a cream shwerwani, whole Alia looked beautiful in embellished lehenga in gold and beige-hue.

Guests from all around the world were in attendance to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor