"Frustrated": Anupam Kher's IndiGo flight to Khajuraho Film Festival cancelled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Actor Anupam Kher has joined the list of affected travellers in the ongoing IndiGo flight fiasco, bringing his trip to the Khajuraho International Film Festival to a brief halt.

Taking to his Instagram, Kher shared a post and shared how his connecting IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled.

"FLIGHT CANCELED! My Grandfather used to say, "Don't go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!" Came to #Varanasi by @indigo.6e! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating!" Kher wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Mentioning that he might take a train to Khajuraho for the film festival, Kher opened up about his plans to explore Varanasi for the day and try out local delicacies.

"Decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev!" he added.

Kher also revealed that his film 'Tanvi The Great' will be screened at the film festival, which is set to take place from December 16 to December 22, 2025. Besides, Kher many other film personalities like Saurabh Shukla, Sushmita Mukherjee, Subhash Sehgal, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also grace the festival.

Speaking about 'Tanvi The Great', directed by Anupam Kher, the film features Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army.

Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles.

It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor