'Full House' star Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis

Washington [US], November 14 : Dave Coulier, the beloved actor known for his role as Joey Gladstone on the iconic sitcom 'Full House', has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In an interview with People magazine, Coulier shared his overwhelming journey from a simple cold to a life-changing diagnosis.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer," Coulier, 65, recalled, adding, "It was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."

The actor's diagnosis came after an upper respiratory infection led to swelling in his lymph nodes.

Following a series of testsincluding PET and CT scans and a biopsydoctors confirmed the diagnosis.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" Coulier explained, as per People magazine.

Despite the shock of the news, Coulier remains determined to fight the illness head-on, supported by his family, friends, and medical team.

He shared that after receiving the results from a bone marrow test, which came back negative, his chances of successful treatment improved significantly.

"At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90 per cent range. And so that was a great day," he said, as per People magazine.

Coulier, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, noted that he has already had three surgeries since his diagnosis, and the chemotherapy treatments are expected to continue until February.

"Should be total remission by that time. Fingers crossed," he told in an earlier interview, as per People magazine.

In a personal message to his fans and those watching his journey, Coulier emphasized the importance of early detection.

"If I can help someone who's watching today get an early screeningwhether it's a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate examgo do it because, for me, early detection meant everything," he said as per People magazine.

Although the chemotherapy has caused him to lose some hair, Coulier opted to shave his head as a "preemptive strike," joking, "I kind of look like a little baby bird now."

He continues to take a positive, humorous approach to his battle, sharing that he has been drawing strength from his family's experiences with cancer, particularly his mother and sister, both of whom passed away from breast cancer.

"I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, 'If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I'm going to be just fine,'" he shared with People magazine.

"My sister was a registered nurse, so she's seen this from different optics than I have. She's been so supportive and funny. So we're making jokes about this," he said.

In his personal life, Coulier is finding strength not only for himself but also for his wife, Melissa, and their son, Luc, who is expecting his first child.

"I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I'm going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I'm going to be strong for her," Coulier said.

While navigating his cancer treatment, Coulier has remained remarkably calm, thanks to the lessons learned from his family's resilience.

"I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be," he explained, adding, "It does change perspective, for sure."

Though some days are difficultmarked by nausea and dizzinessCoulier is doing his best to stay active and focused on the positives.

Recently in an interview, reported by People magazine, he shared that he went ice skating with friends in Detroit, saying it was "wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love."

Coulier hopes his openness about his diagnosis will inspire others to prioritize their health.

"Take great care of yourself, because there's a lot to live for," he urged, adding, "And if that means talking with your doctors or getting a mammogram or a colonoscopy, it can really make a big change in your life."

Fans of 'Full House' are rallying behind Coulier as he faces this challenging battle, showing an outpouring of support for the actor who brought so much joy to television screens over the years.

