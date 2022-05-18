Futuristic superhero film 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' set for reboot

Los Angeles, May 18 The 2003 dieselpunk superhero film 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' is getting a reboot. BAFTA nominee Justin Haythe will adapt the script this time around, reports 'Deadline'.

The original film, based on the comic book series of the same name from writer Alan Moore and artist Kevin O'Neill, is set in an alternate Victorian Age where it follows a group of famous contemporary fantasy, science fiction, and adventure characters - including Captain Nemo, Dorian Gray and Tom Sawyer - as they team up on a secret mission.

As per 'Deadline', while multiple attempts at a League reboot have been made in the past, with one conceived as a female-centric take, they've thus far been to no avail. However, this time around with Susan Montford and 3 Arts Entertainment's Erwin Stoff producing alongside Don Murphy at 20th Century Fox who also produced the original, the film finally seems to be getting its much deserved sequel.

'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' comics were first introduced in 1999. Stephen Norrington directed the original film adaptation, starring the late Sean Connery, which was reputed to be the reason Connery retired from acting, so miserable was his experience on set.

James Dale Robinson wrote the script, with Naseeruddin Shah, Peta Wilson, Tony Curran, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng and Richard Roxburgh rounding out the cast.

