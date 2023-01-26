Gadar 2: First look of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is unmissable!

Sunny Deol is back to entertain the audience with the story of 'Tara Singh', one of his most beloved characters. The actor announced the release date of his upcoming movie Gadar 2- with a new poster on Thursday, Republic Day. Sunny dressed in a black pathani kurta and salwar, looks powerful on the poster. He holds a hammer with a familiar rage in his eyes as visuals of destruction and burning vehicles are seen in the background.

Not just that, the film is all set to release on August 11, 2023, during the Independence Day weekend. Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will also be released on the same day. Director and producer Anil Sharma mentioned that the film is not just a film to him, but more than that. He said, “Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!"Helmed by Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.