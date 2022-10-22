Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in 'Thai Massage'

By IANS | Published: October 22, 2022 04:18 PM 2022-10-22T16:18:07+5:30 2022-10-22T16:35:21+5:30

Mumbai, Oct 22 Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best - putting himself ...

Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in 'Thai Massage' | Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in 'Thai Massage'

Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in 'Thai Massage'

Next

Mumbai, Oct 22 Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best - putting himself in awkward and comical situations with his upcoming movie 'Thai Massage'. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer.

The film's trailer was unveiled on Saturday and gives a sneak-peek into the life of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand.

The film, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale also features 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

'Thai Massage', produced by T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : mirzapur mumbai Reliance Entertainment Mangesh Hadawale Gajraj Rao Reliance entertainment group Reliance big entertainment