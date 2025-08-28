Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan Performs Aarti With Family at Arpita Khan’s Home, Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh Join Celebrations (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with his family, offering fans a glimpse of the celebrations through a short video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The puja was hosted at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence, where the Khan family gathered to honor Lord Ganesha. The video opened with a decorated idol of Ganpati adorned with vibrant flowers. Salman performed the aarti, dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers, as devotional music played in the background, highlighting the festive atmosphere, in the video. The festivities continued with Salman's siblings and extended family members also performing the rituals. Among those present were Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, along with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and their children, Ahil and Ayat. Each family member took turns performing the aarti, making the occasion a grand family affair. Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, accompanied by their sons, also joined the puja. The clip concluded with a closer view of the beautifully adorned idol. Interestingly, Salman chose not to add any caption to the festive post.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ film Sikandar, which featured Rashmika Mandanna alongside him. The actor is now preparing for his next role in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. In the film, Salman will portray an Indian Army soldier, with the storyline centered on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese forces. Alongside his film commitments, Salman continues to host Bigg Boss 19. This season, themed Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduces a political twist, focusing on power shifts and alliances. The reality show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on COLORS TV at 10.30 pm.

Speaking about Big Boss 19, Salman Khan said in a statement, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."