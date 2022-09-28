Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh win Power Couple Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

One of the most adorable couples in B-town - Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh won the Power Couple Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.The actors have also worked together in 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya', 'Lai Bhari' and 'Masti', and are set to headline the film 'Mister Mummy' after a period of 10 long years. India's most prestigious fashion award Lokmat Most stylish Awards is back with its 6th edition. which is all set to be held at JW Marriott, Juhu today .

