Genelia D'Souza announces her comeback after 5 years with Marathi film Ved

Actress Genelia D’Souza has announced her comeback, after taking a break from the silver screen for almost five years. Interestingly, she has united with her husband Riteish Deshmukh for an upcoming Marathi film, titled Ved.

Sharing the poster, D’Souza wrote a note in Marathi, that read, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Riteish’s first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.” “I am sure you will love me as much in Marathi too. Happy Diwali Padwa. Here is the first look of our mad movie,” she added. As soon as D’Souza dropped the poster, a bunch of her fans and friends from the industry congratulated the actress. Talking about the film, Ritesh Deshmukh will helm the movie as a first-time director. The Marathi feature film is slated to release on December 30.