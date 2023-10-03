Ghayal pair Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi unite for ‘Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir

After the massive success of 'Gadar 2,' Sunny Deol has signed his next project to be produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.The film will talk about in the pivotal year of 1947 when India gained independence and was partitioned into two countries just before the Britishers left. Announcing the same, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan Productions issued a joint statement.

"I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. For the unversed, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously registered three box office hits together including Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.