Gigi Hadid teases Ryan Reynolds over fashion: "You'll never look like Blake in it"

Washington [US], April 13 : Gigi Hadid recently engaged in some playful banter with actor Ryan Reynolds over his choice of attire from her clothing line, Guest in Residence.

The light-hearted exchange took place on Instagram stories, adding a touch of humour to their friendship.

Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool, shared a snapshot on Instagram modelling a pink Everywear cardigan from Hadid's brand.

In response, Hadid reposted the image, expressing her gratitude for Reynolds' support while playfully teasing him about his appearance compared to his wife, Blake Lively.

In her caption, Hadid humorously remarked, "You will never look like Blake in it ... but you know this," showcasing her wit and camaraderie with Reynolds. She further jestingly commented on Lively's fashion choices, indicating her preference for Reynolds' willingness to experiment with new styles.

Acknowledging Reynolds' continuous support for her brand, Hadid also assured Lively of a spring wardrobe update, playfully urging her to embrace a cotton blend.

This lighthearted interaction not only showcased the bond between Hadid and Reynolds but also highlighted their shared sense of humour.

The camaraderie between Hadid, Reynolds, and Lively is no secret, with the trio often seen enjoying each other's company. Their close friendship was evidenced in a gathering at Emilio's Ballato in New York City in September 2023, where they were joined by Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum, as per People magazine.

Moreover, Hadid's brand has garnered support from other celebrities as well, including Bradley Cooper. Despite sparking romance rumours in 2023, Cooper has been spotted sporting various pieces from Hadid's clothing line during their public outings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor