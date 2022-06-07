Gokul Krishna to direct 'Gentleman 2'

Chennai, June 7 Well-known producer K T Kunjumon has named A Gokul Krishna as the director of his much-awaited upcoming film 'Gentleman 2'.

Taking to Twitter, Kunjumon, known for having introduced several top directors, including ace director Shankar, said, "Proud to announce A Gokul Krishna as the director of our mega blockbuster project 'Gentleman 2'."

Already, the producer had announced that music director Keeravani would be scoring the music for his film.

He had also announced Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal as the heroines of his film.

A Gokul Krishna is best known for his hit film 'Aaha Kalyanam', that featured Telugu star Nani in the lead.

The director has also worked as a co-director of director Vishnu Vardhan in films like 'Billa', 'Arindhum Ariyamalum' and 'Sarvam'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the producer is likely to disclose the name of the hero of the film next.

Details of other technic too would be announced soon, they added.

