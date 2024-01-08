Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan remembers "dear friend" Heath Ledger in acceptance speech

California [US], January 8 : Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan bagged the Best Director-Motion Picture award for his biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the award marks Nolan's first Globe, having been previously nominated for writing 2000's 'Memento,' writing and directing 2010's 'Inception' and directing 2017's 'Dunkirk.'

In this year's director race, Nolan was up against Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro,' Greta Gerwig for 'Barbie,' Yorgos Lanthimos for 'Poor Things,' Martin Scorsese for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and Celine Song for 'Past Lives.'

During his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, Nolan remembered his "Dear Friend" Heath Ledger, who portrayed the negative role in his film 'The Dark Knight'.

"The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me," Nolan said. "In the middle of speaking, I got all stuck, and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support the same look he's giving me now."

Heath Ledger died at the age 28 of an accidental overdose after filming of 'The Dark Knight' was complete but before the movie was released. His haunting portrayal of the Joker earned him numerous posthumous awards, including the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, as per Variety.

"I thought it would be simpler accepting for myself. But, as a director, I realize I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors, we bring people together and we try to get them to give their best," he added.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21.

