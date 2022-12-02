Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind detained in the US

Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder mastermind Goldy Brar has been detained in California. According to sources in India's intelligence agencies, gangster Goldy Brar, who took responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been detained in California.

India's intelligence agencies have received a major input from international sources. Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.