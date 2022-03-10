'Gotham Knights' pilot casts Olivia Rose Keegan, Oscar Morgan

Los Angeles, March 10 The "Gotham Knights" pilot at has added three new cast members Olivia Rose Keegan, Oscar Morgan and Navia Robinson.

Rose Keegan, Robinson and Morgan have all joined the pilot. Variety exclusively reported earlier this week that Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara are also set to star.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the one-hour drama takes place in in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Keegan will play Duela. Described as abrasive, unpredictable and a little unhinged, Duela is, above all, a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief, reports variety.com.

Keegan's onscreen roles include appearing in nearly 300 episodes of the classic soap opera 'Days of our Lives'.

Most recently, she starred as Lily in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'. She also recently filmed a role in the Amazon series 'Daisy Jones and the Six'.

Robinson will play Carrie Kelley.

'Gotham Knights' hails from 'Batwoman' writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on "Gotham Knights," with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce.

Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. "Gotham Knights" is not a spinoff of "Batwoman," nor is it tied to the upcoming "Gotham Knights" video game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor