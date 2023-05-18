Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja sparks controversy for entering Mahakal temple's garbha-griha with handbag

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has sparked a fresh controversy. The star-wife, who was seen visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple on May 15, carried a handbag to the temple's garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum), which seems to have gone against the rules. In the viral pictures, Sunita can be seen carrying her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum. Reportedly, it is prohibited to carry a bag inside the Mahakal temple.

In the viral pictures, Sunita carried her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum despite the ban, which created a stir on social media. Netizens were quick to notice that 'no one from the security team stopped her from entering the temple while she was breaking a major rule.' According to the reports, the incident raised questions on the temple's security and the matter was escalated to the concerned authorities. In one of the pictures, she is also seen posing with the temple's priest while carrying her handbag. She also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Had a wonderful darshan at Mahakal ujjain.