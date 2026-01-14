Grammy 2026: Comedian Trevor Noah returns to host award night for one "final time"

Washington DC [US], January 13 : The Recording Academy and CBS have announced that Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as host of the Grammy Awards 2026 one "final" time on February 1, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, this will be Noah's sixth time as host of the Grammy Awards, and he will also serve as an executive producer of the show, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and airs live on CBS.

Noah's first year hosting the show was in 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Variety.

The show's executive producer, Ben Winston of Fulwell Entertainment, says, "I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He's been the most phenomenal host of the show. He's so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can't wait to do it together one last time," as quoted by Variety.

According to Variety, Kendrick Lamar leads the list of 2026 Grammy nominees with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga and producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut with seven; Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and engineer Serban Ghenea with six; and Clipse, Doechii, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator, and producers Souwave and Andrew Watt with five.

Earlier, the singer, actor and filmmaker Teyana Taylor described her first-ever Grammy and Golden Globe nominations as "one answered prayer after another", marking a defining moment in a year she says has been transformative both personally and professionally, according to People.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Taylor reflected on the success of her 2025 album Escape Room, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album, alongside a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another.

Taylor, 35, began her music career at the age of 15 but announced her retirement from music in 2020 following the release of her third studio album, The Album, citing a lack of appreciation as an artist.

She later focused on acting, appearing in films such as Coming 2 America (2021) and A Thousand and One (2023), as per the outlet.

