Grateful to God for learning from you, John Kokken tells Ajith on Teacher's Day

Chennai, Sep 5 Stating that he was grateful to God for having met, known and learnt from Tamil star Ajith Kumar, actor John Kokken on Monday thanked the star for having guided him when he was a novice in the film industry.

Taking to Twitter to pen a post of gratitude to Ajith Kumar on the occasion of Teachers' Day, John Kokken wrote, "From watching you in 'Billa' to working with you in 'Veeram' and working with you again in #AK61, it's been a long journey. "I am grateful to God for meeting you, knowing you and learning from you in this lifetime and I shall always love you Ajith Kumar sir.

"Thank you for welcoming me the very first time and always with your humility and smile. Thank you for the respect you gave me even when I was a nobody. Thank you for guiding me when I was a novice in the film industry and had no clue about anything.

"Thank you for the words of encouragement when I needed them the most. Thank you for always inspiring me with your hardwork and kindness. Thank you for teaching me to never give up. Thank you for being you Ajith Sir.

"I have had a lot of teachers in my life but the best life lessons I have learnt from you sir. I shall always be grateful to you for your kindness and love you forever."

